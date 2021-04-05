Bhubaneswar: 75 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 15 cured

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 75 COVID-19 positive cases, 13 are Quarantine Cases ( linked with earlier positive cases) and 62 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 15 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 32,731 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 487 are active cases while 31,973 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 5th Apr (till 9am).

