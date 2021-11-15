Bhubaneswar: 72 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 110 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 72 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 72 COVID-19 positive cases, 31 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 41 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 110 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 119,994 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,639 are active cases while 117,264 persons have recovered and 1070 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.