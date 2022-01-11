Bhubaneswar: 710 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 107 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 710 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 710 COVID-19 positive cases 25 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 685 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 107 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 127,976 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,928 are active cases while 122,924 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.