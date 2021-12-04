Bhubaneswar: 71 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 95 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 71 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 71 COVID-19 positive cases, 24 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 47 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 95 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 121,698 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,228 are active cases while 119,362 persons have recovered and 1087 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.