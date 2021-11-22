Bhubaneswar: 66 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 79 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 66 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 66 COVID-19 positive cases, 16 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 50 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 79 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,621 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,528 are active cases while 117,994 persons have recovered and 1078 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.