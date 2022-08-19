Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: 66 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 70 More Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: As many as 66 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, 66 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 70 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,64,541 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,053 are active cases while 1,62,270 have recovered and 1197 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

