Bhubaneswar: 656 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 463 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 656 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 656 COVID-19 positive cases 43 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 489 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 463 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 153,197 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 12,151 are active cases while 139,899 persons have recovered and 1126 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

