Bhubaneswar: 63 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 92 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 63 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 63 COVID-19 positive cases 18 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 45 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 92 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,087 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 958 are active cases while 120,014 persons have recovered and 1094 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.