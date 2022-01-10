Bhubaneswar: 619 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 117 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 619 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 619 COVID-19 positive cases 51 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 568 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 117 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 127,266 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,325 are active cases while 122,817 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.