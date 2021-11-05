Bhubaneswar: 59 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 190 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 59 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 59 COVID-19 positive cases, 13 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 46 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 190 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 118,980 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,291 are active cases while 115,610 persons have recovered and 1058 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.