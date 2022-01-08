Bhubaneswar: 581 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 105 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 581 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 581 COVID-19 positive cases 82 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 499 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 105 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 126,073 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,363 are active cases while 122,586 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.