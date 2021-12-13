Bhubaneswar: 55 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 94 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 55 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 55 COVID-19 positive cases, 21 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 60 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 94 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 122,398 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,058 are active cases while 120,229 persons have recovered and 1090 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.