Bhubaneswar: 547 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 528 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 547 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 547 COVID-19 positive cases 40 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 507 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 528 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 151,535 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 12,126 are active cases while 138,264 persons have recovered and 1124 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-