Bhubaneswar: 5 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 6 more recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: As many as 5 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 5 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 6 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,56,540 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 127 are active cases while 1,55,200 persons have recovered and 1,192 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

