Bhubaneswar: 49 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 80 recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 49 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 49 COVID-19 positive cases 9 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 40 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 80 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 123,311 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 822 are active cases while 121,372 persons have recovered and 1096 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
