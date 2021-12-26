Bhubaneswar: 49 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 80 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 49 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 49 COVID-19 positive cases 9 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 40 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 80 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,311 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 822 are active cases while 121,372 persons have recovered and 1096 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.