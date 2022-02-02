Bhubaneswar: 474 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 547 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 474 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 474 COVID-19 positive cases 43 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 489 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 547 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 152,541 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11,958 are active cases while 139,436 persons have recovered and 1126 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-