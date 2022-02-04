Bhubaneswar: 454 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 510 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 454 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 454 COVID-19 positive cases 15 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 439 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 510 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 153,651 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 12,095 are active cases while 140,409 persons have recovered and 1126 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

