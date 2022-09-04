Bhubaneswar: 45 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 49 More Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 45 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, 45 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 49 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 1,65,236 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 896 are active cases while 1,63,121 have recovered and 1198 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
Here’s the BMC tweet:-
Newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on 4th September (till 9.00 am)
New Positive Cases:-45
New Recovery:-49
Total Cases:-165236
Total Recovered:-163121
Total Deceased:-1198
Active Cases:-896
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 4, 2022
