Bhubaneswar: 400 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 93 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 400 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 400 COVID-19 positive cases 38 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 362 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 93 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 124,854 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,343 are active cases while 122,387 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.