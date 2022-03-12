Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: 4 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 8 More Recover

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: As many as 4 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, all 4 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 8 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,397 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 274 are active cases while 154,911 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC's tweet:-

