Bhubaneswar: 4 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 8 More Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 4 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, all 4 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 8 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 156,397 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 274 are active cases while 154,911 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on
12th March (till 9.00 am) pic.twitter.com/120Li3Efvf
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 12, 2022