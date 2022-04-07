Bhubaneswar: 4 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 4 more recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 4 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, the 4 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 4 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 156,521 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 153 are active cases while 155,156 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on
7th Apr(till 9.00 am) pic.twitter.com/IFhGr5sJWg
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 7, 2022