Bhubaneswar: 38 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 13 cured

Bhubaneswar: As many as 38 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 38 COVID-19 positive cases, 13 are Quarantine Cases ( linked with earlier positive cases) and 25 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 13 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 32,656 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 427 are active cases while 31,958 persons have recovered and 250 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

