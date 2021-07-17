Bhubaneswar: 372 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 226 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 372 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 372 COVID-19 positive cases, 82 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 229 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 226 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 95,566 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,371 are active cases while 93,558 persons have recovered and 616 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.