Bhubaneswar: 343 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 322 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 343 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 343 COVID-19 positive cases, 79 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 264 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 322 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 92,688 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,184 are active cases while 90,991 persons have recovered and 492 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.