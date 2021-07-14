Bhubaneswar: 327 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 246 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 327 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 327 COVID-19 positive cases, 57 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 270 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 246 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 94,600 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,164 are active cases while 92,863 persons have recovered and 552 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.