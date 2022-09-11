Bhubaneswar: 32 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 76 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 32 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, 32 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 76 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,65,339 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 799 are active cases while 1,63,321 have recovered and 1198 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

