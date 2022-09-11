Bhubaneswar: 32 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 76 More Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 32 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, 32 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 76 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 1,65,339 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 799 are active cases while 1,63,321 have recovered and 1198 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
Here's the BMC tweet:-
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on
11th September (till 9.00 am)
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 11, 2022
