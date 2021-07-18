Bhubaneswar: 318 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 272 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 318 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 318 COVID-19 positive cases, 69 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 249 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 272 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 95,884 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,396 are active cases while 93,830 persons have recovered and 637 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.