Bhubaneswar: 316 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 339 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 316 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 316 COVID-19 positive cases, 67 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 249 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 339 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 93,707 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,157 are active cases while 92,018 persons have recovered and 511 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.