Bhubaneswar: 297 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 467 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 297 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 297 COVID-19 positive cases 15 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 283 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 467 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 154,289 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11,802 are active cases while 141,331 persons have recovered and 1135 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-