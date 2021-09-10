Bhubaneswar: 288 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 171 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 288 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 288 COVID-19 positive cases, 90 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 198 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 171 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 109,078 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,332 are active cases while 104,716 persons have recovered and 1009 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.