Bhubaneswar: 286 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 200 More Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: As many as 286 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 286 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 200 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,59,533 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 921 are active cases while 1,57,398 persons have recovered and 1193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

