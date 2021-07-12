Bhubaneswar: 271 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 283 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 271 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 271 COVID-19 positive cases, 68 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 203 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 283 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 93,978 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,136 are active cases while 92,301 persons have recovered and 520 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.