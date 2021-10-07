Bhubaneswar: 267 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 144 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 267 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 267 COVID-19 positive cases, 49 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 103 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 144 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 114,018 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,495 are active cases while 109,474 persons have recovered and 1028 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.