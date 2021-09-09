Bhubaneswar: 258 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 158 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 258 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 258 COVID-19 positive cases, 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 178 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 158 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 108,790 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,215 are active cases while 104,545 persons have recovered and 1009 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.