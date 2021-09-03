Bhubaneswar
BMC COVID Update
Bhubaneswar: 243 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 256 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 243 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 243 COVID-19 positive cases, 47 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 196 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 256 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 107,580 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,068 are active cases while 103,489 persons have recovered and 1002 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

