Bhubaneswar: 243 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 190 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 243 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 243 COVID-19 positive cases, 47 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 145 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 190 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 107,770 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,014 are active cases while 103,732 persons have recovered and 1003 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.