Bhubaneswar: 242 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 702 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 242 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 242 COVID-19 positive cases 38 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 204 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 702 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 154,718 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11,105 are active cases while 142,452 persons have recovered and 1140 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

