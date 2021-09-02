Bhubaneswar: 234 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, Death Toll Crosses 1K-Mark

Bhubaneswar: As many as 234 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 234 COVID-19 positive cases, 61 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 173 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 254 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 107,337 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,081 are active cases while 102,979 persons have recovered and 1002 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.