Bhubaneswar: 233 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 215 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 233 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 233 COVID-19 positive cases, 64 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 169 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 215 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 116,689 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,575 are active cases while 112,048 persons have recovered and 1045 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.