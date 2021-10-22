Bhubaneswar: 231 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 172 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 231 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 231 COVID-19 positive cases, 67 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 164 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 172 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 116,920 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,633 are active cases while 112,220 persons have recovered and 1046 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.