Bhubaneswar: 221 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 147 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 221 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 221 COVID-19 positive cases, 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 151 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 147 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 108,532 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,117 are active cases while 104,387 persons have recovered and 1007 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.