Bhubaneswar: 218 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 176 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 218 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 218 COVID-19 positive cases, 57 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 161 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 176 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 110,889 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,736 are active cases while 106,118 persons have recovered and 1014 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.