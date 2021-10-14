Bhubaneswar: 216 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 196 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 216 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 216 COVID-19 positive cases, 85 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 131 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 196 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 115,419 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,654 are active cases while 110,703 persons have recovered and 1041 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.