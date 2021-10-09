Bhubaneswar: 216 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 144 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 216 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 216 COVID-19 positive cases, 63 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 153 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 166 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 114,467 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,596 are active cases while 109,822 persons have recovered and 1028 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.