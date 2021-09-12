Bhubaneswar: 214 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 163 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 214 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 214 COVID-19 positive cases, 45 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 117 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 163 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 109,454 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,428 are active cases while 104,996 persons have recovered and 1009 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.