Bhubaneswar: 213 COVID-19+ Cases Detected, 160 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 213 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 213 COVID-19 positive cases, 46 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 167 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 160 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 110,186 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,573 are active cases while 105,579 persons have recovered and 1013 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.