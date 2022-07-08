Bhubaneswar: 210 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 85 More Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 210 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, the 210 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 85 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 1,58,445 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 758 are active cases while 1,56,473 persons have recovered and 1,193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
