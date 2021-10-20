Bhubaneswar: 209 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 212 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 209 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 209 COVID-19 positive cases, 54 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 155 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 212 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 116,456 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,558 are active cases while 111,833 persons have recovered and 1044 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.