Bhubaneswar: 2 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 7More Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 2 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, the 2 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 7 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 1,56,553 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 100 are active cases while 1,55,239 persons have recovered and 1,193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on
21st Apr(till 9.00 am) pic.twitter.com/ZO3TacCnBx
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 21, 2022
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.