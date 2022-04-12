Bhubaneswar: 2 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 12 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 2 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 12 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,532 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 134 are active cases while 155,185 persons have recovered and 1192 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.